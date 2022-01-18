Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,069 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Evolent Health worth $75,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

EVH opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

