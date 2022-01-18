Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQUA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

