Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.06. 72,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

