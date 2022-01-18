Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.81. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$35.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.77.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.17 million. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.