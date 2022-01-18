Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.54 Million

Brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $361.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.38 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.