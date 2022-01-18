Exosis Market Cap Reaches $11,136.69 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $11,136.69 and $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,483.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.25 or 0.07475836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00337786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00909964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00078730 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00483428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00257923 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.