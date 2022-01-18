Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

TSE EXE opened at C$7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.64 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.99 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

