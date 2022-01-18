Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.62 and traded as low as C$7.20. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.22, with a volume of 120,569 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extendicare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.64 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.62.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

