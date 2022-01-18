extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Hits $357,760.55

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $357,760.55 and approximately $57,173.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.38 or 0.99852383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00090954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00308825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00424197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00158282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006678 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.