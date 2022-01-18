Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,850. The firm has a market cap of $311.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

