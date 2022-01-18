F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.11

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 18591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after purchasing an additional 273,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
