F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.11

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 18591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after purchasing an additional 273,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.