Faceter (FACE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $647.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $652,187.59 and $647.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars.

