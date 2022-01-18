Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Fair Isaac worth $98,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 74.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $436.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.63.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

