FairGame (FAIR) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001525 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00057445 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.38 or 0.00872535 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

