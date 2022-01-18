Falconswap (FSW) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $174,511.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

FSW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.