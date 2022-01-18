Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fastenal worth $36,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 56.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Fastenal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

