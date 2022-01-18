Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Fastenal has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.
Shares of FAST traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,664. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Fastenal Company Profile
Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.
