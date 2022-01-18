Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

