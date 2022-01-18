Fear NFTs Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.07476859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.45 or 0.99993158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

