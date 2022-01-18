Fear Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $282,184.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

