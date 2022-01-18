Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $172.33

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.33, but opened at $163.84. Ferguson shares last traded at $163.78, with a volume of 1,242 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 91.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,335,000 after buying an additional 87,561 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

