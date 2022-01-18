Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from 2,200.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,825.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.