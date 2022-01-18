FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.86

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 4509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Get FIGS alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.