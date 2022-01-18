Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 204,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISI stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

