Financial Review: DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) vs. Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Foghorn Therapeutics and DICE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 DICE Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.52%. DICE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.91%. Given DICE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DICE Therapeutics is more favorable than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of DICE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and DICE Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $430,000.00 1,432.79 -$68.80 million N/A N/A DICE Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DICE Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and DICE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -10,844.22% -81.43% -42.24% DICE Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DICE Therapeutics beats Foghorn Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

