Financial Review: Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pluristem Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 498.09%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.92%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -50.00% -43.74%

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 3,402.60 -$49.87 million ($1.79) -1.18 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($3.12) -4.17

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluristem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

