FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Shares Down 1.6%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.02. 16,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $211.85 million, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of -1.15.

FingerMotion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

