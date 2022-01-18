Finxflo Market Cap Reaches $11.67 Million (FXF)

Finxflo (CURRENCY:FXF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. Finxflo has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $68,404.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Finxflo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Finxflo has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Finxflo

Finxflo (FXF) is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,955,602 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

