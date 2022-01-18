FIO Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.08 million and $4.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002881 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004723 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 804,525,244 coins and its circulating supply is 468,942,530 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

