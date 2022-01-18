First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

