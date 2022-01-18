First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.63

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 538,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

