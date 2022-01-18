First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.41

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $519.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

