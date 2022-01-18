First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $29.90.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

