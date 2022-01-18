First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of FQVLF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 90,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,030. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

