First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.01.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.70. 1,404,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,883. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

