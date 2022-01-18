First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $35,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.23.

Shares of FRC opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

