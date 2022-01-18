First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,906 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,403 shares of company stock worth $258,638. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

