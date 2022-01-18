First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $202.48

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $202.48 and last traded at $202.53, with a volume of 102079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.35 and its 200-day moving average is $238.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,009,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,060,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 371.3% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 833,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,730,000 after purchasing an additional 656,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

