First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 719.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 302,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

