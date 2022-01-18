FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 140674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

