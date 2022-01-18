Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fisker were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 44,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 2,184,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 218,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fisker by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fisker by 395,776.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

