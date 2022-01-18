Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.60.
FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.67. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,349,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.