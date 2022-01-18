Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.60.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.67. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,349,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

