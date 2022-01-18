Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.13% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

