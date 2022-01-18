Flamingo Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $46.68 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

