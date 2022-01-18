Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE FND opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 32.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.