Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $6.93 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00016416 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $116.36 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.07444811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.19 or 1.00301592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.