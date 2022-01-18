Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.20

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 154116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

