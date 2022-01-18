Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.20. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.