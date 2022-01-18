Fluity (FLTY) Hits One Day Volume of $14.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $237,468.14 and approximately $14.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.70 or 0.07527212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.64 or 0.99679420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,100,926 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

