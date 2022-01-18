FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FluoroPharma Medical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

FluoroPharma Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology. It focuses on the development of breakthrough positron emission tomography imaging agents for the efficient detection and assessment of acute and chronic forms of coronary artery disease.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FluoroPharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FluoroPharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.